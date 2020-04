At least five members of predominantly black New Orleans group die of coronavirus Over half of Louisiana's coronavirus fatalities have been African Americans, part of an alarming nationwide pattern that researchers are working to understand. In New Orleans, the prestigious Mardi Gras Zulu Krewe has had at least 25 of its 800 mostly black members infected, with at least five dead. Mireya Villarreal speaks to Zulu Krewe members about the devastating effects of the pandemic.