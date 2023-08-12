Watch CBS News

At least 80 dead in Hawaii fires, officials say

At least 80 people have died in the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, and many are still missing. Residents have questioned the state's evacuation system and why warnings didn't come earlier. Jonathan Vigliotti reports from Maui.
