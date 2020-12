Artist Derek Fordjour on his multi-layered, multi-textured approach to his work The work of artist Derek Fordjour is multi-layered and multi-textured -- and that applies to both his creations and their content. On canvasses piled thick with materials, he addresses issues of race and equality in indirect ways, focusing on unusual themes like college marching bands. Anthony Mason met up with the artist to talk about his new exhibit, his inspirations and the moment he is having.