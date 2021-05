Angelina Jolie, co-star Medina Senghore on new thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead" Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie portrays a "smoke-jumper" - a firefighter who parachutes into wildfires - in the new thriller, "Those Who Wish Me Dead." Her character Hannah is tormented after she couldn't save three people in a fire. Vladimir Duthiers recently spoke with Jolie and her co-star Medina Senghore about the film and why they were excited to portray strong, complicated women.