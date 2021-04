Andrew Brown Jr.'s family says 20-second police bodycam video of his death doesn't tell full story The family of a Black man shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina say they aren't being shown the full story and demand to see the entire video of his death. Andrew Brown Jr.'s family attorneys say a small "snippet" of body cam video shows Brown with his hands on the steering wheel of his car when they say he was "executed" from behind. Manuel Bojorquez reports.