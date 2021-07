Amy Helm on music, family and her father’s legacy Singer-songwriter Amy Helm is the daughter of legendary drummer Levon Helm. She grew up in Woodstock, New York, with a front-row seat to music history. Long a collaborator, she's broken out on her own in recent years with her third solo album, “What the Flood Leaves Behind,” released last month. “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason spoke to Helm.