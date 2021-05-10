Live

College golfer with Down syndrome breaks barriers

Amy Bockerstette has been breaking barriers. She is the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a national collegiate athletic championship. Her story can teach us all that limits are meant to be broken. Norah O'Donnell shares more.
