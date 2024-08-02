Americans released in prisoner swap with Russia celebrate emotional return Marine veteran Paul Whelan, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, all of whom were wrongfully detained in Russia, are back in the U.S. after being part of a complex swap involving a total of two dozen prisoners. When asked Friday about Pennsylvania teacher Marc Fogel, who in 2022 was sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony for allegedly possessing medical marijuana, President Biden told reporters Friday that "we're not giving up on that." Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.