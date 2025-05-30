Alleged crypto kidnappers had two NYPD detectives working as security, sources say Two NYPD detectives are on desk duty pending an investigation for their connection to the cryptocurrency investors accused of kidnapping and torturing a man from Italy. Sources say the suspects had hired the detectives as private security. There is no indication the detectives knew anything about the alleged crimes, but police say the detectives did not inform or get approval from the department to work outside security, which is required.