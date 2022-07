Comedian Craig Robinson evacuated from club due to gunfire

SpaceX launches 53 Starlinks in 31st Falcon 9 flight this year

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot

Cameron Smith rallies to win British Open at St. Andrews

4 dead after two planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

Gabby Giffords and her ongoing fight

Kinzinger says next Jan. 6 hearing will "open people's eyes in a big way"

Texas lawmakers say failures in Uvalde response were "systemic"

Inside Alessandro Michele's Gucci fashion house Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele tells Sharyn Alfonsi about how he introduced "beautiful strangeness" into the Gucci brand.

