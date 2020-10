After making big changes in her personal life, Ellie Goulding releases her first album in five years With successful tours and platinum albums, Grammy-nominated English pop star Ellie Goulding's career was skyrocketing, but inside she was crumbling amid anxiety and the "mad chaos." Stepping out of the spotlight, Goulding focused on herself, and the result, "Brightest Blue," demonstrates her new found confidence and maturity.