Actress Samira Wiley on "The Handmaid's Tale," career, welcoming daughter with wife Lauren Morelli The fourth season of the critically acclaimed show "The Handmaid's Tale" marks the return of a popular character named Moira. Her return is just one of the many unexpected plot twists the show based on Margaret Atwood's novel has become known for. Samira Wiley, who plays Moira, joins "CBS This Morning."