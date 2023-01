5 kids among 8 family members shot dead in their Utah home, officials say

U.S. to expand border expulsions, legal path for some migrants

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid to rest by his successor, Pope Francis

Colts player drove 100 miles to visit Damar Hamilton in the hospital

Amazon cutting total of 18,000 workers as tech layoffs mount

Bodycam video shows Idaho murders suspect and dad being pulled over

Another atmospheric river is hitting California. What's behind all these storms?

Prince Harry reportedly claims in new book that William attacked him

House speaker election continues for third day after McCarthy fails in 6th vote

Award-winning actress Jessie Buckley joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her movie "Women Talking."

