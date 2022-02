Actress Ellen Burstyn discusses new movie "Three Months" and teaching the next generation of actors Legendary actress Ellen Burstyn joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her new movie on Paramount+, "Three Months," a coming-of-age story about an 18-year-old waiting three months for HIV test results. Burstyn discusses the importance of telling stories like this and talks about her relationship with co-star Troye Sivan, who plays her grandson.