Actor Elizabeth Olsen on new "Hattie Harmony" book and "Love & Death" Critically acclaimed actor Elizabeth Olsen joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the sequel to the #1 New York Times bestseller "Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective." It's called: "Hattie Harmony: Opening Night." Olsen discusses collaborating on the book with her musician husband, as well as her performance in the HBO Max series "Love & Death."