Actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Actor Donald Sutherland, who starred in "M*A*S*H" and "The Hunger Games," died Thursday at the age of 88 after a long illness, his agent said. His son, Kiefer Sutherland, called his father "one of the most important actors in the history of film."
