Abbott, Big Ten kick off blood drive with a $1M prize Big Ten football is back on CBS, but this season, thanks to Abbott, there's more at stake than just school pride. The healthcare giant has teamed up with the Big Ten for a blood donation competition. We caught up with Tom Brady at Big Ten headquarters to talk about "The We Give Blood Drive" and the $1 million prize on the line. To find a blood donation center near you and to learn more about "The We Give Blood Drive," you can visit bigten.org/abbott. The winning school will be announced at the Big Ten Championship Game in December.