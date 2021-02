"A shot in the arm": Super Bowl seen as lifeline for Tampa economy As Tampa braces for Super Bowl LV, local businesses are readying themselves for a disappointing level of spending ahead of Sunday. Impacted by both the pandemic, and as the first city to play and host a Super Bowl - experts say the city could see just half of the nearly $600 million Miami saw last year as the host of Super Bowl LIV. Jamie Yuccas reports.