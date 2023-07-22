Watch CBS News

A look inside the world of comedian Tom Segura

Tom Segura is practically a regular on Netflix, releasing a new comedy special every other year since 2014. He also shares his high-octane humor on podcasts produced by his very own network. Jamie Wax has more.
