Trump Trial Date
Tony Bennett 1926-2023
UPS Strike
Teens Serving Alcohol
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Prime Day Deals
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Phoenix residents ration air conditioning as homes become "air fryers"
UPS workers poised for biggest strike in 60 years. Here's what to know.
3 dead in Serbia after a 2nd deadly storm rips through Balkans
Special counsel continues focus on Trump after sending target letter
Tony Bennett, Grammy-winning singer loved by generations, dies at age 96
Feds threaten to sue Texas over floating border barriers in Rio Grande
U.S. cruises to 3-0 win over Vietnam in its Women's World Cup opener
Body believed to be of missing 2-year-old girl found in Philadelphia river
Florida's new social studies curriculum cites "personal benefit" of slavery
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
A look inside the world of comedian Tom Segura
Tom Segura is practically a regular on Netflix, releasing a new comedy special every other year since 2014. He also shares his high-octane humor on podcasts produced by his very own network. Jamie Wax has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On