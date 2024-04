A look back at the complicated life of O.J. Simpson O.J. Simpson has died of cancer at the age of 76, his family announced Thursday. The controversial former football star turned his athletic talents into a prominent career as a pitchman, sportscaster and actor before he was accused and ultimately acquitted of the 1994 double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. John Blackstone, who covered Simpson's trial, reports.