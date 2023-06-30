A lesson in compassion, learned hard CBS Mornings lead national correspondent David Begnaud explores the importance of compassion with a visit to Davis, California. In that town is a gathering place known as the compassion bench. David Breaux often sat there and dedicated his life to studying and talking about compassion. This spring, Breaux's life ended violently — less than 50 yards from that bench. Begnaud shows how every random act of violence can change the lives not only of the victims and their loved ones, but of an entire community, and how the people of Davis are carrying on Breaux's legacy with compassion.