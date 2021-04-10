Live

Watch CBSN Live

A class of clowns for Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, volunteers start preparing for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Many of these volunteers will be clowns and they go to clown school to prepare. CBS News correspondent Contessa Brewer reports with more.
