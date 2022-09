Colorado clerk pleads not guilty in election system breach

Half of American workers are "quiet quitters," Gallup finds

Suspect arrested in slaying of Las Vegas reporter Jeff German

Manhunt on for suspect wanted in "multiple shootings" in Memphis

Fat Leonard left ankle monitor in water cooler before making escape

Young Yazidi woman rescued after 8 years as an ISIS prisoner

Myles Sanderson, suspect in Canada stabbing attacks, dies following arrest

John Dickerson reports on California's strained power grid, Seattle's teacher strike, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

9/7: CBS News Prime Time John Dickerson reports on California's strained power grid, Seattle's teacher strike, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On