9/19: CBS News Prime Time

John Dickerson speaks with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell about the damage to Puerto Rico's from Hurricane Fiona, covers the release of "Serial" subject Adnan Syed, and analyzes the current threats to democracy ahead of the midterm elections.
