9/13/17: CBSN Evening News At least eight nursing home patients in Florida died after spending days without air conditioning following Hurricane Irma. The causes of death are still unknown, but police believe they were heat related. CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti reports from Hollywood, Florida.; a new study shows that sexism exists in the coverage of women's sports. Purdue University associate professor Cheryl Cooky joins CBSN to discuss her findings.