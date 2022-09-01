Watch CBS News

9/1: CBS News Prime Time

The latest on the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, a prison sentence for a former NYPD officer who was involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and a startling decline in math and vocabulary proficiency for U.S. students.
