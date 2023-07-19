Doctors urge caution with 90 million Americans under extreme heat warnings Hospitals in Phoenix are seeing a steady stream of patients suffering from heat-related illnesses as the sweltering weather that's gripped the country continues. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports on the extreme weather, and Travis Parsons, ​​director of occupational safety and health for the Laborers' Health and Safety Fund of North America, joined CBS News to talk about how workers can stay safe in the heat.