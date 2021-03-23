8/7: U.S. launches humanitarian planes to aid Iraqi refugees; A look at Nixon's resignation from inside the Oval Office U.S. planes were launched to drop supplies for thousands of Iraqi refugees, who have fled ISIS militants. Military airstrikes are also possible, reports David Martin. And ISIS continues to rampage across Iraq, capturing towns and staging public executions while meeting little resistance, reports Holly Williams; and, when President Richard Nixon announced his resignation on national television, he cleared his office of all personnel, except for the CBS News crew that would be broadcasting the event. One of those crew members was "CBS Evening News" cameraman George Christian, who shares his unique view of history with Chip Reid.