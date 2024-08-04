Watch CBS News

8/4: Sunday Morning

Guest host: Tracy Smith. In our cover story, Lee Cowan attends the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hawaii, the “Olympics of hula.” Also: Jane Pauley talks with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their new initiative to help families whose children suffered from online harm; Lesley Stahl sits down with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, author of the new book “The Art of Power”; Martha Teichner talks with Philippe Petit, who walked a high wire between the Twin Towers 50 years ago; Seth Doane examines the ramifications of the prisoner swap that freed 16 American political prisoners held in Russia; John Dickerson looks back at the resignation of President Richard Nixon in August 1974; and Kelefa Sanneh profiles rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.