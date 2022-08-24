Three U.S. troops in Syria suffer minor injuries in rocket attacks

Biden administration moves to formalize DACA, shield it from legal challenges

Here's who is eligible for Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

Do presidents have the right to withhold privileged material from Archives?

Judge rules Idaho can't criminalize abortion needed for emergency care

Harvey Weinstein granted appeal of his 2020 rape conviction

Biden cancels up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans

John Dickerson reports on student loan forgiveness, Ukraine's ongoing war and journalists being killed in Mexico.

8/24: CBS News Prime Time John Dickerson reports on student loan forgiveness, Ukraine's ongoing war and journalists being killed in Mexico.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On