Watch CBS News

8/18: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Robert Costa previews this week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Also: David Martin talks with former national security adviser H.R. McMaster about his 13 months working in the Trump White House; Nancy Giles profiles actress Carol Kane, now starring in the film “Between the Temples”; Lesley Stahl interviews novelist Carl Hiaasen, whose bestseller “Bad Monkey” is now an Apple TV+ series; Ted Koppel examines why coal miners in Appalachia are suffering from black lung disease at increasingly younger ages; Tracy Smith talks with artist Mickalene Thomas, subject of a new exhibition in Los Angeles; and Conor Knighton looks at efforts to protect and rescue wild donkeys.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.