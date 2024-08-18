8/18: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Robert Costa previews this week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Also: David Martin talks with former national security adviser H.R. McMaster about his 13 months working in the Trump White House; Nancy Giles profiles actress Carol Kane, now starring in the film “Between the Temples”; Lesley Stahl interviews novelist Carl Hiaasen, whose bestseller “Bad Monkey” is now an Apple TV+ series; Ted Koppel examines why coal miners in Appalachia are suffering from black lung disease at increasingly younger ages; Tracy Smith talks with artist Mickalene Thomas, subject of a new exhibition in Los Angeles; and Conor Knighton looks at efforts to protect and rescue wild donkeys.