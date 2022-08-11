8/11: CBS News Prime Time

Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey first ever to be retired across entire NBA

Debt lawsuits against relatives and friends of nursing home residents

Mark Esper has government-provided "protection 24/7" because of Iran threats

Cuomo says New York state should pay his legal bills in sexual harassment case

Disappearance of Harmony Montgomery now being investigated as homicide

CDC updates its COVID-19 guidelines in sweeping overhaul

Suspect killed in standoff after alleged attempt to breach FBI office in Cincinnati

DOJ moves to unseal search warrant used to seize docs from Trump's home

Carter Evans reports on Europe's drought and the shrinking snowpack in California's Sierra Nevada.

