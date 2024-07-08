Watch CBS News

7/8: The Daily Report with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on the state of the 2024 race as President Biden vows to stay in the running, what's next for France after surprise election results, and why air travel may feel a bit easier than expected this season.
