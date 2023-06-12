Watch CBS News

76th annual Tony Awards, held despite Hollywood strike, centers on inclusivity

Broadway's biggest night went on, although it was unscripted in the face of a Hollywood writers strike. The 76th Tony Awards was hosted by Oscar-winning performer Ariana DeBose, with big wins for musical "Kimberly Akimbo" and family drama "Leopoldstadt." The night also fully embraced trans rights with history-making winners Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee, the first non-binary people to win Tonys for acting. Jamie Wax spoke to Ghee ahead of the show about the historic achievement.
