75th Tony Awards celebrate inclusion and diversity The 75th annual Tony Awards returned to Radio City Music Hall after more than a year of pandemic shutdown. "The Lehman Trilogy" and "Company" tied for the most awards, taking home five each. The Pulitzer Prize-winning "A Strange Loop" won the coveted best new musical award, earning producer Jennifer Hudson EGOT status. Jamie Wax shares all the razzle dazzle that unfolded.