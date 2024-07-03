Watch CBS News

7/3: The Daily Report with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on the status of the Biden campaign amid calls for the former president to step aside, the takeaways from a meeting between Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi, and a look at the holiday weekend travel rush.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.