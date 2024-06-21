Watch CBS News

6/21: CBS News Weekender

Lana Zak reports on a mass shooting in Arkansas that left three people dead, the Supreme Court upholding a law that prohibits domestic abusers from owning guns, and why Americans are falling behind when it comes it comes to taking vacations.
