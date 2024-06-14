Watch CBS News

6/14: CBS News Weekender

Lana Zak reports on the Supreme Court's decision to reverse a ban on bump stocks, the Pope's participation in the G7 summit, and the emergence of U.S. anti-abortion groups working in Europe to recreate some of the successes they have had in the U.S.
