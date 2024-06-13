Watch CBS News

6/13: The Daily Report with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on the Supreme Court's decision to preserve access to a widely used abortion pill, the new international security deal struck at the G7 summit, and what a traveling heat dome means for millions of Americans this summer.
