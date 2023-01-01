Watch CBS News

1/8/2023: Prince Harry, A Hans Zimmer Score

Prince Harry and Anderson Cooper speak in the royal’s first American television interview about his new memoir, “Spare;” Hans Zimmer speaks with Lesley Stahl about scoring movies with a computer and piano keyboard.
