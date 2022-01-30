Live

Watch CBS News

1/30/2022: An Hour of Music

Despite his Alzheimer's, Tony Bennett prepares to perform with Lady Gaga; Documentary "Get Back" shows half-century old, unseen footage of Beatles writing and recording; The story of New Orleans' St. Augustine High School Marching Band.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.