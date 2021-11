Western monarch butterflies are returning to California

Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama woods

World Health Organization calls new COVID strain a "variant of concern"

Black Friday sales on track for record high

Steve Bannon asks court to deny request to shield records in his case

Dow plunges 900 points on new COVID-19 variant fears

Northeast expected to see first significant snowfall of the season

U.S. restricting travel from southern Africa over COVID variant

Stephen Sondheim, the legendary Broadway composer, has died at 91. In 1988, Diane Sawyer profiled Sondheim for 60 Minutes.

60 Minutes Archive: Stephen Sondheim Stephen Sondheim, the legendary Broadway composer, has died at 91. In 1988, Diane Sawyer profiled Sondheim for 60 Minutes.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On