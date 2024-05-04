Watch CBS News

5/5: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan gets an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the latest single from Randy Travis, the country singer who lost his voice following a stroke. Also: Seth Doane interviews Whoopi Goldberg about her new memoir, "Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me"; Tracy Smith talks with "Blue Bloods" star Tom Selleck; Sharyn Alfonsi views an exhibit of artwork by former "Face the Nation" moderator Bob Schieffer; David Pogue looks back on the remarkable Mars mission of NASA's Ingenuity helicopter; Martha Teichner visits an exhibition of artifacts recalling the horror of the October 7 Hamas terror attack on an Israeli music festival; and John Dickerson talks with bestselling author and humorist A.J. Jacobs about his "Year of Living Constitutionally."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.