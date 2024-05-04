5/5: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan gets an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the latest single from Randy Travis, the country singer who lost his voice following a stroke. Also: Seth Doane interviews Whoopi Goldberg about her new memoir, "Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me"; Tracy Smith talks with "Blue Bloods" star Tom Selleck; Sharyn Alfonsi views an exhibit of artwork by former "Face the Nation" moderator Bob Schieffer; David Pogue looks back on the remarkable Mars mission of NASA's Ingenuity helicopter; Martha Teichner visits an exhibition of artifacts recalling the horror of the October 7 Hamas terror attack on an Israeli music festival; and John Dickerson talks with bestselling author and humorist A.J. Jacobs about his "Year of Living Constitutionally."