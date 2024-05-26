5/26: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Martin reports on how the National WWII Museum in New Orleans is preserving the stories of World War II veterans. Also: Mo Rocca talks with Kyra Sedgwick and her castmates in the Off-Broadway play "All of Me," a rom-com about disabled lovers; Tracy Smith profiles action movie icon Pam Grier; Seth Doane visits the Venice Biennale, featuring an exhibit of works by Native American artist Jeffrey Gibson; Erin Moriarty delves into the "crime of the century," the 1924 murder committed by thrill-killers Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb; Jon Wertheim interviews Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina, who has criticized her country's invasion of Ukraine; and Lee Cowan samples some Texas BBQ by pitmasters who hail from Egypt, Vietnam and Japan.