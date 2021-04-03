Live

Watch CBSN Live

5/16: Key ISIS leader killed by U.S. commandos in Syria raid; Long-lost sisters meet for first time in classroom

A team of Delta Force commandos killed roughly a dozen ISIS fighters and a key leader, Abu Sayyaf, in a military raid in eastern Syria. Along the way, Sayyaf's wife was also captured. It was the U.S. military's first successful raid into the country. David Martin reports; Mark Albert tells the story of two sisters who didn't know each other existed until they wound up in a classroom for the same course.
