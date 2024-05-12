5/12: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at how designers have failed at keeping product design, from cars to computers, simple. Also: Robert Costa interviews comedian Bill Maher, host of HBO's "Real Time"; Luke Burbank goes behind the scenes of the series finale of "Young Sheldon"; Tracy Smith sits down with Tony-nominee Sarah Paulson; Seth Doane talks with the director and star of a new biopic of singer Amy Winehouse, "Back to Black"; Alina Cho profiles legendary fashion designer Stan Herman; and Conor Knighton meets artists who create beautiful floral displays made of paper.