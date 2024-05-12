Watch CBS News

5/12: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at how designers have failed at keeping product design, from cars to computers, simple. Also: Robert Costa interviews comedian Bill Maher, host of HBO's "Real Time"; Luke Burbank goes behind the scenes of the series finale of "Young Sheldon"; Tracy Smith sits down with Tony-nominee Sarah Paulson; Seth Doane talks with the director and star of a new biopic of singer Amy Winehouse, "Back to Black"; Alina Cho profiles legendary fashion designer Stan Herman; and Conor Knighton meets artists who create beautiful floral displays made of paper.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.