"48 Hours" investigates case of death row inmate Kevin Cooper Kevin Cooper was convicted in 1985 of killing 4 people but claims he was framed, and there are many questions about the evidence in the case. California appointed an independent law firm to conduct an innocence investigation. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has been reporting on the case for more than 20 years, and she joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan and Tony Dokoupil to discuss some of the inconsistencies and why lawyers are fighting to get Kevin Cooper off death row.