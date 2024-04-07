4/7: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue previews what to expect from the Great American Eclipse this Monday. Also: Tracy Smith explores misconceptions about menopause; Kelefa Sanneh meets the cast and creatives behind the Broadway revival of "The Wiz," including star Wayne Brady; Ben Mankiewicz talks with the director and stars of "Civil War," a new film depicting an America at war with itself; Ben Tracy examines the legacy of British explorer Captain James Cook; Erin Moriarty reports on how a loophole is depriving some foster children of their rightful benefits – while allowing states to cash in; and Faith Salie visits Stumpy, a sad-looking cherry tree that is nonetheless one of the Washington, D.C. Tidal Basin's biggest attractions.