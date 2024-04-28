4/28: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Susan Spencer looks at the importance of spending time being lazy. Plus: Lee Cowan sits down with news veteran Dan Rather; Tracy Smith talks with actress (and now singer-songwriter) Kate Hudson about her debut album, "Glorious"; Jim Axelrod looks at the history and pageantry of the Kentucky Derby, now in its 150th year; Anthony Mason joins author Erik Larson at Fort Sumter to explore the opening shots of the Civil War; David Pogue looks at unrest on America's college campuses; Alina Cho talks with artist Stanley Whitney about his first major retrospective, at age 78; and Conor Knighton visits a unique zoo for rescued animals, housed at a detention facility in Key West, Florida.