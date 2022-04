Knife-wielding 14-year-old girl scares intruder out of her home, police say

12 injured in South Carolina mall shooting; three people detained

Crews to make another attempt to free cargo ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay

California teen who vanished three years ago found alive in Utah

Wildfires rage in West, destroying homes and forcing thousands to evacuate

Here's what Biden, Harris and their spouses paid in 2021 taxes

Accident or murder? Wife of Pittsburgh dentist dies from fatal gunshot

The Neptune: The missiles that struck Russia's flagship, the Moskva

Ukraine braces for renewed Russian offensive in the east; “Panda diplomacy” marks 50th anniversary at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

CBS Weekend News, April 16, 2022 Ukraine braces for renewed Russian offensive in the east; “Panda diplomacy” marks 50th anniversary at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On